ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 Results -- 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Masters and WTA 1000 on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Men
2nd rd
Alex De Minaur (AUS x6) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x26) 2-6, 6-4, 6-0
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4
Damir Dzumhur (BIH) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x32) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2
Denis Shapovalov (CAN x29) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-1, 6-4
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x10) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt Thomas Machac (CZE) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x17) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Women
3rd rd
Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x18) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0
Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x30) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Magdalena Frech (POL x27) 7-5, 6-3
Diana Shnaider (RUS x13) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 6-0, 6-0
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-2, 6-3
Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x16) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2)
afp
