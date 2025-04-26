Open Menu

ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 Results -- 2nd Update

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM

ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results -- 2nd update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Masters and WTA 1000 on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Men

2nd rd

Alex De Minaur (AUS x6) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2, 6-3

Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x26) 2-6, 6-4, 6-0

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x32) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

Denis Shapovalov (CAN x29) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-1, 6-4

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x10) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt Thomas Machac (CZE) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x17) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x18) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0

Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x30) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Magdalena Frech (POL x27) 7-5, 6-3

Diana Shnaider (RUS x13) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 6-0, 6-0

Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-2, 6-3

Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x16) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2)

afp

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

1 hour ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

2 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

6 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

6 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

6 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

9 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

22 hours ago

More Stories From World