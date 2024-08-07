ATP Montreal Masters Results
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 09:41 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) results from Tuesday's first day of the ATP Montreal Masters (x denoes seed):
1st rd
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 7-6 (9/7), 5-7, 6-4
Tomás Etcheverry (ARG) bt Nicolás Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-4, 6-4
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
