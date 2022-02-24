ATP Relocates Tournament From Saint Petersburg to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Association of Tennis Professionals said on Wednesday that it is relocating the Saint Petersburg Open tournament (the ATP 250 category) to Nur-Sultan.

"The Calendar also includes the relocation of the St. Petersburg Open (ATP 250) to Nur-Sultan, following more than 25 editions of the event.

The Kazakh capital city played host to its first ATP tournament in 2020, issued as a single-year licence to expand playing opportunities and explore new markets for professional tennis, before hosting a second event in 2021," the ATP said.

The tournament in the Kazakh capital will be held from September 19-25. The ATP did not name the reason behind the relocation.