Atsushi Miyazaki, Hero Of 2011 Quack In Eastern Turkey

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:36 PM

Years have passed since Atsushi Miyazaki lost his life in eastern Van province of Turkey following an earthquake in 2011, but he is still a source of inspiration and respect in the eyes of Turkish people

VAN,TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Years have passed since Atsushi Miyazaki lost his life in eastern Van province of Turkey following an earthquake in 2011, but he is still a source of inspiration and respect in the eyes of Turkish people.

Miyazaki came to rescue of earthquake victims in Van province, when it was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Oct. 23, 2011 and extended his helping hand to people both as a doctor and an aid worker.But a 5.6-magnitude quake jolted the city again on Nov. 9.

The second earthquake caused his hotel to collapse to rubble, and Miyazaki, badly injured, was taken out of the pile of debris following intense rescue operations, but succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

With his smiling face and aid activities, even today he is recalled as the "hero of the earthquake" by the locals of the province.

Every year, he is commemorated in the province and many streets, schools, parks, and avenues were named after him so that his legacy would not be forgotten.

Cengiz Aras, secretary general of Van's chamber of commerce and industry, said hundreds of people were killed following earthquakes of 2011 in Van province, and Miyazaki became one of the symbol Names associated with the quake and aid activities.

"It is important that he came from another corner of the world and worked to bind up wounds of the people in Van.

"We named our meeting hall after him," Aras said.

He added that a school, hospital clinic and farmland in the province were named after the Japanese aid worker.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Oct. 2 and Nov. 9 quakes of 2011 claimed 644 lives and left almost 2,000 people wounded. A total of 252 people were rescued from the debris.

