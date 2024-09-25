Open Menu

Atta Tarar Meets President Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Atta Tarar meets President Erdogan

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His interaction with the Turkish President took place during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion, said a news release.

The minister and the President shook hands and extended best wishes to each other.

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations New York Tayyip Erdogan Best

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

3 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

3 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

3 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

3 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

4 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

4 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

6 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World