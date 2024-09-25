Atta Tarar meets President Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His interaction with the Turkish President took place during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion, said a news release.

The minister and the President shook hands and extended best wishes to each other.