Attack Damages 5 Oil Pipelines in Syrian Waters

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Five offshore oil pipelines near the western Syrian city of Baniyas have been damaged in an apparent attack, the country's Oil Ministry said Sunday.

"We were informed yesterday about an oil leak off Baniyas.

Specialist divers of the Syrian oil company investigated it and found traces of external damage on five pipelines," it said on Facebook.

Work is underway to repair the pipes. Oil supply will be restored in the coming hours, the ministry said. This is the first attack on underwater pipelines since the war started eight years ago.