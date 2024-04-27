Attack In Restive Chilean Province Leaves Three Police Officers Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Three military police officers were killed in an ambush early on Saturday in a restive region of southern Chile, authorities said, in the worst such violence in years
Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Three military police officers were killed in an ambush early on Saturday in a restive region of southern Chile, authorities said, in the worst such violence in years.
"This morning we received the grave and painful news of an attack in Arauco province in which three Carabineros were killed," President Gabriel Boric announced on the social media platform X.
He traveled to the area with a large contingent, including top military and congressional officials and the president of the Supreme Court, and later declared three days of national mourning.
In Santiago, hundreds of people gathered outside the presidential palace to protest the killings.
The bodies of the three officers were found in a burned-out armored patrol vehicle on a road near the city of Concepcion, some 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of capital Santiago. They appeared to have been shot.
The area had been militarized after a series of arsons, mostly attributed to radical groups of Mapuche, Chile's largest Indigenous group, which has demanded the restitution of ancestral lands.
The attack occurred as Chile's Carabineros, or military police, were celebrating the 97th anniversary of their founding.
"This was not coincidental, it was not random," said Ricardo Yanez, director general of the Carabineros.
The attack came the same week that Hector Llaitul, a leader of CAM, one of the groups that has claimed the arson attacks, was convicted of "attacks against authority" and related crimes. He faces up to 25 years in prison.
Boric denounced those behind the latest attack as "terrorists" and told fellow Chileans, "we will find the whereabouts of the perpetrators of this terrible crime."
Earlier this week Boric's administration had announced that violent incidents in Arauco had been cut in half since he took office in March 2022.
Recent Stories
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
MS Children Hospital takes over charge
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..
More Stories From World
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Java island: authorities33 minutes ago
-
Irish training legend Mullins steeped in history2 hours ago
-
20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base explosion: PM2 hours ago
-
20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base explosion2 hours ago
-
Spanish PM's supporters turn out and beg him to stay4 hours ago
-
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack5 hours ago
-
Spanish PM's supporters turn out and beg him to stay5 hours ago
-
Duplantis sails to victory in Suzhou, Simbine beats Coleman5 hours ago
-
Hamas says studying new Israeli truce proposal5 hours ago
-
Italy summons Russian envoy over Ariston subsidiary takeover5 hours ago
-
Tsitsipas ousted by qualifier, Swiatek coasts into last 166 hours ago
-
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy6 hours ago