Attack In Vienna Confirmed To Have Islamist Motive, Austria To Find All Culprits - Kurz

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Attack in Vienna Confirmed to have Islamist Motive, Austria to Find All Culprits - Kurz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The attack in Vienna, which left four dead, has been confirmed to have Islamist motive, Austria will find culprits and hold them responsible, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday.

"It has been confirmed that yesterday's attack was an Islamist terrorist attack," Kurz said.

"We will track.

follow and hold accountable all perpetrators, instigators, and accomplices," the chancellor said.

Kurz said this was not a conflict between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and immigrants.

"No, this is a fight between the many who want peace and the few who want war. This is a fight between civilization and barbarism, and we will fight with all our determination," Kurz said.

