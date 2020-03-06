UrduPoint.com
Attack In Western Kabul Kills 23, Injures 33, Numbers May Increase - Hospital Sources

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Attack in Western Kabul Kills 23, Injures 33, Numbers May Increase - Hospital Sources

At least 23 people have been killed and 33 injured in the deadly attack in Kabul targeting the ceremony attended by former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, sources at the Mohammed Ali Jinnah hospital told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) At least 23 people have been killed and 33 injured in the deadly attack in Kabul targeting the ceremony attended by former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, sources at the Mohammed Ali Jinnah hospital told Sputnik.

The numbers are not final, and the number of the dead and injured may rise, the sources added.

