Attack kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

Oicha, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Fifteen people have been killed in the eastern DR Congo region of Beni, where hundreds have died in militia violence since November, a local official said Wednesday, giving a provisional toll.

In the past 24 hours, "14 bodies have been found hacked to death," while a pastor was killed in a separate attack, the administrator for the Beni region, Donat Kibwana, told AFP.

Two people with severe head wounds have been admitted to the hospital in Oicha for surgery, an AFP reporter there said.