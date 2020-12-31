Attack on Aden Airport Destabilizing Situation in Gulf Region - Lebanese Prime Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The attack on the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden poses a threat to the stability in the Persian Gulf region, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said.

On Wednesday, Aden airport was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived at the airport. Twenty-two people were reportedly killed and over 50 have been injured.

"The terrorist attack on the airport of Aden at the moment of ministers' arrival deserves strong condemnation. This terrorist attack is threatening the Riyadh agreements and the stability both in the Persian Gulf and Yemen," Hariri wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and northern Yemen by the Shia Houthi rebels. Following a deal between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, the cabinet included five ministers representing the country's south. In Riyadh, the government swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.