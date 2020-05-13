UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attack On Afghan Hospital Appears To Be War Crime - US Human Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Attack on Afghan Hospital Appears to Be War Crime - US Human Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul appears to be a war crime, US-based Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

"The attack by unidentified assailants on a hospital in Kabul, on May 12, 2020 shows blatant disregard for civilian life and is an apparent war crime," the group said in a statement .

The incident at the hospital took place earlier on Tuesday when gunmen broke into the facility after conducting a bombing attack at the entrance. It claimed the lives of 14 people and injured 15 others. Only some of the staffers of the hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, managed to leave the building. Security forces have already neutralized all the militants.

Hospitals in war zones are protected by international humanitarian laws, the release added, unless they are being used for offensive military operations.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants May 2020 All

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

31 minutes ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

31 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

3 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.