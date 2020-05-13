Attack on Afghan Hospital Appears to Be War Crime - US Human Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul appears to be a war crime, US-based Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

"The attack by unidentified assailants on a hospital in Kabul, on May 12, 2020 shows blatant disregard for civilian life and is an apparent war crime," the group said in a statement .

The incident at the hospital took place earlier on Tuesday when gunmen broke into the facility after conducting a bombing attack at the entrance. It claimed the lives of 14 people and injured 15 others. Only some of the staffers of the hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, managed to leave the building. Security forces have already neutralized all the militants.

Hospitals in war zones are protected by international humanitarian laws, the release added, unless they are being used for offensive military operations.