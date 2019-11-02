UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attack On Armed Forces In Eastern Mali Leaves 53 Servicemen, 1 Civilian Killed - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:50 AM

Attack on Armed Forces in Eastern Mali Leaves 53 Servicemen, 1 Civilian Killed - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) An attack on Mali's Armed Forces in the country's eastern Indelimane area left 53 servicemen and one civilian killed, the country's Communication Minister, Yaya Sangare, said on Saturday.

The attack took place on Friday. The Armed Forces wrote on Facebook earlier on Saturday that at least 35 servicemen had been killed.

"Following an attack on the Armed Forces positions at Indelimane, the reinforcement deployed there found 54 bodies, including one of a civilian, 10 survivors and noted significant material damage.

The situation is under control," Sangare wrote on Twitter, adding that the bodies of those killed were being identified.

The military has dubbed the incident a terrorist attack.

However, media reported that no terrorist group had yet claimed responsibility for it.

For years, Mali has been facing inter-communal tensions exacerbated by terrorist activities. In one of the most recent security incidents in October, at least 25 servicemen were killed and 60 others were missing after an attack on two camps near the Burkina Faso border.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Facebook Twitter Mali Burkina Faso October Border Media

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

6 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

7 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

7 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

7 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.