Attack On Belarus Equals Attack On Russia - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 12:29 AM

An attack on Belarus, as well as on another member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), equals to an attack on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

"We are united by mutual obligations, firstly, within the framework of our union state, and, moreover, within the framework of the CSTO.

Naturally, an attack on any member of the CSTO, especially an attack on our closest ally, in fact, equals to an attack on Russia. Therefore, there is absolute mutual support for Russia and Belarus, this is an absolute fact, and no one should question this," Peskov told the Belarus 1 Broadcaster.

