Attack on Capitol Police Does Not Appear to Be Terrorism-Related, Ongoing Threat - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The attack on the US Capitol that killed one officer does not appear to be terrorism-related and there appears to be no ongoing threat, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said on Friday.

"At this time it does not appear to be an ongoing threat ...

it does not appear to be terrorism-related," Contee said.

But law enforcement will continue to investigate whether the suspect had any terrorism-related motive, he added.

The suspect who rammed his vehicle into two Capitol Police officers was shot and killed by an officer. One of the police officers rammed by the vehicle died from his injuries, Contee said.