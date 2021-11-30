UrduPoint.com

Attack On Central Nigerian Prison Leaves 11 People Dead And 262 Fled - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Attack on Central Nigerian Prison Leaves 11 People Dead and 262 Fled - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) At least 11 people were killed and 262 inmates fled as a result of a militant attack on a prison in the city of Jos in central Nigeria, local media reported on Monday.

As a result of the attack on Sunday, nine inmates and one officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service were killed. Security forces killed one of the attackers and rearrested eight prisoners TVC news broadcaster reported.

"Seven escapees have been re-arrested by the Police and are in Custody while one escapee voluntarily surrendered himself to the Police," Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Corrections Service, Francis Enobore said on Monday as aired by the broadcaster.

In late October, local media reported on an attack on a prison in southwestern Nigeria, as a result of which more than 800 prisoners were released and more than 200 were detained.

Nigeria, especially its northern parts, has been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (both terrorist groups, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Russia Jos Nigeria October Criminals Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

25 minutes ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

17 minutes ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

17 minutes ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

17 minutes ago
 Chile's Health Ministry Introduces New Travel Rest ..

Chile's Health Ministry Introduces New Travel Restrictions Due to COVID-19 Omicr ..

17 minutes ago
 Israeli actions against Palestinians eroding two-s ..

Israeli actions against Palestinians eroding two-state solution - UN chief warns ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.