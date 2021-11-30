Attack on Central Nigerian Prison Leaves 11 People Dead and 262 Fled - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) At least 11 people were killed and 262 inmates fled as a result of a militant attack on a prison in the city of Jos in central Nigeria, local media reported on Monday.

As a result of the attack on Sunday, nine inmates and one officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service were killed. Security forces killed one of the attackers and rearrested eight prisoners TVC news broadcaster reported.

"Seven escapees have been re-arrested by the Police and are in Custody while one escapee voluntarily surrendered himself to the Police," Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Corrections Service, Francis Enobore said on Monday as aired by the broadcaster.

In late October, local media reported on an attack on a prison in southwestern Nigeria, as a result of which more than 800 prisoners were released and more than 200 were detained.

Nigeria, especially its northern parts, has been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (both terrorist groups, banned in Russia).