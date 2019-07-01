UrduPoint.com
Attack On Damascus, Homs' Outskirts Carried Out By Israeli Forces - Syrian Military Source

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Attack on Damascus, Homs' Outskirts Carried Out By Israeli Forces - Syrian Military Source

DAMASCUS/BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The recent attack on the outskirts of the Syrian cities of Damascus and Homs was conducted by the Israeli Air Force, a military source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Syrian state television reported that the Syrian Air Defense Force repelled an air attack on the southern outskirts of Damascus and Homs, shooting down at least three missiles.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, explosions were heard in the skies above Damascus.

"The Syrian Air Defense Force repelled the attack of missiles launched by Israeli military aircraft from Lebanese airspace in the direction of our military positions in Homs and near Damascus," the source said.

A source in Beirut International Airport confirmed to Sputnik that the attack was conducted by the Israeli military from Lebanon.

"We observed that before the attack on Syria ten or more Israeli military aircraft entered the airspace," the source said.

