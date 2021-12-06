UrduPoint.com

Attack On DR Congo Park Ranger Kills One, Injures Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Attack on DR Congo park ranger kills one, injures three

A warden at a wildlife park in southeastern DR Congo was killed and three others were injured last week in an attack by suspected rebels, the country's conservation agency said Monday

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A warden at a wildlife park in southeastern DR Congo was killed and three others were injured last week in an attack by suspected rebels, the country's conservation agency said Monday.

The attack at the Upemba park took place in the early hours of last Tuesday, according to the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN).

It blamed "Mai-Mai rebels," the generic term for ethnically-based armed groups, of which there are dozens in the eastern Democratic Republic fo Congo.

A statement by the ICCN's local branch named the fatality as Emmanuel Kaloba Nkolwe, 41, described as "coming from a family of park wardens." He had worked with the ICCN since 2012.

The vast central African country has been plagued by unrest for decades, notably in the mineral-rich east.

Nature reserves are frequently caught up in the fighting.

The Upemba park's populations of black rhinoceros, elephant, buffalo and other fauna have steadily declined since its creation in 1939.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Buffalo Congo Family From

Recent Stories

German Greens' Rank-And-File Back Coalition Pact

German Greens' Rank-And-File Back Coalition Pact

5 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound on Omicron hope, oil rebounds

Stocks rebound on Omicron hope, oil rebounds

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Appoints US' Williams as Special Adviser ..

UN Chief Appoints US' Williams as Special Adviser on Libya Ahead of Elections - ..

5 minutes ago
 Iran Hopes to Speed Up Talks on Free Trade Agreeme ..

Iran Hopes to Speed Up Talks on Free Trade Agreement With EAEU - Iranian Ambassa ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia, India Sign Intergovernmental Defense Indus ..

Russia, India Sign Intergovernmental Defense Industry Agreement From 2021 to 203 ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Commission Chief Says 44% of Global Population ..

EU Commission Chief Says 44% of Global Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.