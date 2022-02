Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag' operation: UK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The reported shelling of a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine "was a false flag operation" designed to create a pretext for Russian military action, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

"A kindergarten was shelled in what we... know was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action," he told British media.