Attack On Hotel In Northwestern Afghanistan Leaves Up To 3 People Killed - Medics

Sat 13th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Attack on Hotel in Northwestern Afghanistan Leaves Up to 3 People Killed - Medics

Up to three people were killed and another 10 suffered injuries as a result of the attack launched by the Taliban radical movement on a hotel in the town of Qala-e-Naw in the northwestern Afghan Badghis province on Saturday, local medics told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Up to three people were killed and another 10 suffered injuries as a result of the attack launched by the Taliban radical movement on a hotel in the town of Qala-e-Naw in the northwestern Afghan Badghis province on Saturday, local medics told Sputnik.

The militants entered the hotel close to the provincial police command and the city governor's office and started shooting, according to local officials. Authorities said that there were four assailants in total.

"Ten people have been wounded and three were killed, four soldiers were among those wounded," Abdul Latif Rustayi, the head of a local hospital, said.

At the same time, Najibullah Dadfar, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik that two soldiers had lost their lives and three others were injured.

"Two soldiers have so far been killed and three more were wounded, the fighting is still ongoing," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Nasrat Rahimi, two attackers have been killed as a result of Afghan security forces' operation.

"Two of three militants have been gunned down and another one is under siege," Rahimi wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Afghan Defense Ministry later said in a statement that four people had been killed in the attack.

"Four civilians and soldiers were killed and 20 more [were] wounded," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, claimed the attack had killed 25 Afghan soldiers and left several others wounded.

Last week, the Taliban carried out a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's central city of Ghazni that left more than 150 people injured and killed more than 10 others.

