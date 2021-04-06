UrduPoint.com
Attack On Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Thwarted In Vienna - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Attack on Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Thwarted in Vienna - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A representative of Iranian opposition tried to attack the country's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who is currently in Vienna, but the attack was foiled, Mehr news agency reported Tuesday.

According to the agency, an opposition member began insulting Araghchi and then tried to attack him.

The deputy foreign minister is in Vienna for the meeting of the joint commission on the Iran nuclear deal. For the first time in a long period, the United States, which quit the deal, will be attending the meeting.

