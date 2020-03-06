Attack on Kabul political rally leaves 18 wounded: official

(@FahadShabbir)

An attack on a political rally in Kabul Friday left at least 18 people wounded, an official said, in what appeared to be the first violence to hit the capital since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari, a politician from the Hazara ethnic group.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony in the city's west. At least 18 people had been wounded so far, he added.

"Soon after the attack, police forces and police special forces units rushed to thescene," Rahimi told a local news station, noting that sporadic gunfire was ongoing.