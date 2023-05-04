Attack on Kremlin Subject to Thorough, Prompt Investigation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The attack on the Kremlin is subject to a thorough and prompt investigation, the relevant departments are carrying out this work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night, two drones were disabled, there were no casualties and no material damage.

"Of course, what happened is subject to a very thorough, prompt investigation.

You know that the (Russian) Investigative Committee, the necessary departments are engaged in all this," Peskov told a briefing.

The official said that the situation in the Kremlin is normal and that work continues. Two sections of the roof that were damaged from the UAVs will be fixed in the next several days, the spokesman added.

"Our special services will make decisions in the current conditions, whether it is worth filming the roof (of the Kremlin that was damaged) up close, considering the risks," Peskov added.