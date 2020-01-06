UrduPoint.com
Attack On Military Academy In Libya Probably Carried Out By Countries Backing LNA - Salame

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Attack on Military Academy in Libya Probably Carried Out by Countries Backing LNA - Salame

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame told reporters on Monday that a drone attack on a military academy in Tripoli was probably carried out by countries supporting the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"The situation in Libya is particularly difficult at [this] time.

I will give you the example of what happened on Saturday evening, hen dozens of cadets have been killed in the military academy, unarmed, entirely unarmed, in a drone attack that is probably done by countries supporting the LNA," Salame said.

According to the Ministry of Health of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), at least 30 cadets were killed and another 33 injured after a military academy in a GNA-controlled area of Tripoli was shelled. The GNA accused Haftar's forces of conducting an airstrike.

