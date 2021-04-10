UrduPoint.com
Attack On Mozambique's Palma Involved Militants From At Least 4 Countries - Source

Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Jihadists from at least four countries were involved in last month's days-long assault on Mozambique's gas town of Palma, a national security source told Sputnik

PEMBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Jihadists from at least four countries were involved in last month's days-long assault on Mozambique's gas town of Palma, a national security source told Sputnik.

"The combatants involved in the attack on Palma come from the DRC region and some countries of the Great Lakes, Mozambicans, Tanzanians and for the first time, the presence of 12 combatants from South Africa was reported," the source said, when asked whether they were foreigners among the attackers.

In late March, jihadists announced seizure of Palma, killing an unknown number of people and displacing some 14,000 others in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. On April 2, the police of Mozambique told Sputnik that there were no militants in the town any longer. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

