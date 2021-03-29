UrduPoint.com
Attack On Mozambique's Palma Kills At Least 57 People, Including 7 Foreigners - Activist

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Attack on Mozambique's Palma Kills At Least 57 People, Including 7 Foreigners - Activist

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) At least 57 people, among them seven foreigners, were killed in a militant attack on the town of Palma in Mozambique, Julia Wachave, a representative of a local civil rights group Women's and Girls Association, told Sputnik on Monday.

Islamist groups attacked Palma, a small town in northern Mozambique, last Wednesday.

Many locals fled to nearby forests, while field workers, among them foreigners, and officials took refuge in the Amarula Hotel. The military has announced an operation to retake the town.

"Of the 50 people who remained at Amarula hotel they are the ones who were ambushed and killed plus the 7 foreign nationals," Wachave said, adding that some reports indicate that the death toll may be as high as 60.

