Open Menu

Attack On Navalny Ally Volkov Likely 'organised By Russia': Lithuania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Attack on Navalny ally Volkov likely 'organised by Russia': Lithuania

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lithuanian intelligence services on Wednesday said that the attack on Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was likely "organised by Russia".

Volkov, 43, was briefly admitted to hospital after he was struck with a hammer outside his home in Lithuania's capital Vilnius late on Tuesday.

In a statement, the state security department said that the assault was "likely" an operation "organised and implemented by Russia, the purpose of which was to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects".

The attack came almost a month after Navalny's death in an Arctic prison, which Volkov blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and days before elections that look set to extend the Kremlin chief's stay in power.

Deputy chief of police Saulius Tamulevicius earlier said that investigators were looking into various theories, without elaborating.

"We are taking all steps to clarify the motives and causes of the crime.

Several versions are being investigated," he told LRT radio.

No suspects have been identified.

Volkov on Telegram said that he was struck 15 times on the leg during the attack late on Tuesday evening.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh earlier said that "someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes" before hitting him with a hammer.

Volkov's wife, Anna Biryukova, on social media shared photos of her husband's injuries, which included a black eye, a red mark on his forehead and blood on his leg, which had soaked through his jeans.

A governmental source told AFP that Volkov was released from the hospital early on Wednesday after "bruises on various parts of the body and a fracture of the palmar bone were identified".

"More serious injuries were avoided," the source said.

sau-amj/mmp/bc

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Social Media Car Wife Vilnius Vladimir Putin Lithuania Gas All From Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

2 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

4 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

16 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

16 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

17 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

17 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

17 hours ago

More Stories From World