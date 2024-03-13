Attack on Navalny ally Volkov likely 'organised by Russia': Lithuania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lithuanian intelligence services on Wednesday said that the attack on Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was likely "organised by Russia".

Volkov, 43, was briefly admitted to hospital after he was struck with a hammer outside his home in Lithuania's capital Vilnius late on Tuesday.

In a statement, the state security department said that the assault was "likely" an operation "organised and implemented by Russia, the purpose of which was to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects".

The attack came almost a month after Navalny's death in an Arctic prison, which Volkov blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and days before elections that look set to extend the Kremlin chief's stay in power.

Deputy chief of police Saulius Tamulevicius earlier said that investigators were looking into various theories, without elaborating.

"We are taking all steps to clarify the motives and causes of the crime.

Several versions are being investigated," he told LRT radio.

No suspects have been identified.

Volkov on Telegram said that he was struck 15 times on the leg during the attack late on Tuesday evening.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh earlier said that "someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes" before hitting him with a hammer.

Volkov's wife, Anna Biryukova, on social media shared photos of her husband's injuries, which included a black eye, a red mark on his forehead and blood on his leg, which had soaked through his jeans.

A governmental source told AFP that Volkov was released from the hospital early on Wednesday after "bruises on various parts of the body and a fracture of the palmar bone were identified".

"More serious injuries were avoided," the source said.

