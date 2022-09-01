Attack on Peacekeepers in Transnistria to Be Considered as Attack on Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Moldova should understand that any action against peacekeepers in breakaway Transnistria will be considered as an attack on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Everyone must understand that any action that will endanger the security of our military personnel will be considered, in accordance with international law, as an attack on the Russian Federation," Lavrov said during a meeting with students.