Attack On Refugee Camp In Ethiopia Kills 5, Displaces Thousands: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Fighting in northern Ethiopia's Afar region has "engulfed" a camp housing refugees from neighbouring Eritrea, the UN said Friday, killing five people and forcing thousands to flee

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Fighting in northern Ethiopia's Afar region has "engulfed" a camp housing refugees from neighbouring Eritrea, the UN said Friday, killing five people and forcing thousands to flee.

Survivors reported that "at least five refugees were killed and several women were kidnapped" after armed men launched an attack on February 3 in the Bahrale camp near the border with Tigray, the UN refugee agency said in a statement.

