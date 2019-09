Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova had her finger and abdomen injured as a result of a night attack on her in her house, the CEC said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova had her finger and abdomen injured as a result of a night attack on her in her house, the CEC said Friday.

"Ella Alexandrovna Pamfilova, as a result of the attack, had her finger injured and sustained an abdomen injury caused by an electric shocker," it said.