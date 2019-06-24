UrduPoint.com
Attack On Saudi Airport Abha Kills 1, Injures 8 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) One person was killed and eight others injured in an apparent drone strike at the Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia, local media said.

The attack hit the parking space at the airport, the Al Arabiya channel reported.

The killed man was reportedly a Saudi Arabia resident of Syrian descent.

Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen have claimed previous drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. A strike on June 12 injured 26 people, including children, in the arrivals zone of Abha airport.

