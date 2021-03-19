Attack on Saudi Aramco Riyadh Refinery Results in No Casualties - Saudi Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Riyadh was attacked by explosive drones from Yemen on Friday, a Saudi Energy Ministry source told the SPA news agency, adding that the incident led to no casualties but resulted in a fire which is already brought under control.

"The fire, which broke out as a result of the terrorist attack at the refinery in Riyadh, was brought under control. There are no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident," the source said, adding that the attack did not interrupt oil supplies.

Earlier in the day, the Houthi movement said that it conducted attacks on facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh using six drones.