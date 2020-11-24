UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attack On Saudi Aramco's Facilities Did Not Disrupt Oil Products Deliveries - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Attack on Saudi Aramco's Facilities Did Not Disrupt Oil Products Deliveries - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The attack on Saudi Aramco's facility north of Jeddah did not affect the deliveries of oil products to the company's customers, a spokesman for the kingdom's energy ministry told the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the attack took place on Monday at 3:50 a.m.

(00:50 GMT)

The explosion took place as a result of a terrorist attack by a projectile, causing a fire in a fuel tank at the petroleum products distribution terminal, the spokesman told the agency.

A military spokesman for Yemeni rebels from the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement announced a missikle attack on the distribution facility of Saudi Aramco in the city of Jeddah on Monday morning. He stated that several people were injured in the attack. The Houthis have advised foreign companies and citizens who operate in Saudi Arabia to be careful as such operations would continue.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Jeddah Company Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Tank From

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

49 seconds ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

37 minutes ago

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors Fr ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.