CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The attack on Saudi Aramco's facility north of Jeddah did not affect the deliveries of oil products to the company's customers, a spokesman for the kingdom's energy ministry told the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the attack took place on Monday at 3:50 a.m.

(00:50 GMT)

The explosion took place as a result of a terrorist attack by a projectile, causing a fire in a fuel tank at the petroleum products distribution terminal, the spokesman told the agency.

A military spokesman for Yemeni rebels from the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement announced a missikle attack on the distribution facility of Saudi Aramco in the city of Jeddah on Monday morning. He stated that several people were injured in the attack. The Houthis have advised foreign companies and citizens who operate in Saudi Arabia to be careful as such operations would continue.