Attack On Saudi Oil Refinery Not Discussed At Putin's Talks In Ankara - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:35 PM

Attack on Saudi Oil Refinery Not Discussed at Putin's Talks in Ankara - Kremlin Spokesman

The Saturday drone attack on Saudi oil refineries has not been discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Ankara, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The Saturday drone attack on Saudi oil refineries has not been discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Ankara, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The issue has not been discussed during bilateral meetings, as well as during the trilateral one, which has been focused on the [Syrian] Constitutional Committee, the Idlib situation and perspectives for political settlement," Peskov told reporters when asked if the recent incident in Saudi Arabia had been discussed.

He added that Putin had a long meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, but was unable to tell if the leaders of Russia and Iran had touched upon the issue.

