Attack On Tankers In Oman Gulf Will Not Affect Energy Supply Of Japan - Economy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Attack on Tankers in Oman Gulf Will Not Affect Energy Supply of Japan - Economy Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The recent attacks on two oil tankers, carrying shipments to Japan, in the Gulf of Oman will not affect the energy supply of Japan, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said Friday.

"There are no problems with the stable energy supply of Japan in connection with this event," Seko told a press conference as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

The explosions hit Altair and Kokuka Courageous tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

While the cause of the blasts remains unknown, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo claimed, citing assessment based on intelligence, that Iran was behind the attack.

Iran, in its turn, denied the involvement in the incident. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif said the United States had not provided any evidence to substantiate its claims.

