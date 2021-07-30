UrduPoint.com

Attack On UN Compound In Afghanistan's Herat Kills 1 Afghan Police Officer - UN Mission

Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat Kills 1 Afghan Police Officer - UN Mission

One Afghan police officer was killed and several others got injured after unknown attackers targeted the United Nations compound in Herat on Friday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) One Afghan police officer was killed and several others got injured after unknown attackers targeted the United Nations compound in Herat on Friday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

"The United Nations in Afghanistan condemns in the strongest terms the attack today on its main compound in Herat that resulted in the loss of life of an Afghan police guard and injuries to other officers," UNAMA said in a statement, adding that no UN personnel was hurt during the attack.

