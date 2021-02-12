Attack on UN Convoy in Afghanistan Leaves 5 Security Officers Killed - UNAMA

(@FahadShabbir)

Five personnel of the Afghan Directorate of Protection Service were killed in an attack in Kabul while convoying a United Nations motorcade, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Five personnel of the Afghan Directorate of Protection Service were killed in an attack in Kabul while convoying a United Nations motorcade, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday.

"The UN family in #Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel in an incident today in Surobi District of Kabul," UNAMA said on Twitter.

No further details were provided about the attack except for that it hit one of Afghan security cars, while not affecting any UN personnel or vehicles.