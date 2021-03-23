Attack on US Military Base in Eastern Syria Leads to Injuries Among Servicemen - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A US military base in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province came under missile attack on Tuesday and there were several injuries among the US servicemen following the incident, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported.

Unidentified missiles attacked the US military base in the Koniko gas field, located in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, according to the channel's correspondent. The field has reportedly been home to the US-led international coalition's forces.

The attack has resulted in casualties among the US military personnel, according to the broadcaster.