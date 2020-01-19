Attack on Yemeni Army Barracks Kills 24 Soldiers, Injures 20 - Military Source

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Yemeni army barracks in the northeastern province of Marib was hit by a missile attack on Saturday, which killed 24 soldiers and injured 20 others, a local military source told Sputnik.

"Twenty-four soldiers died, 20 were injured in a missile attack on the barracks for draftees in the al-Milah area in the northwest of the Marib province.

The missile was presumably ballistic," the source said.

The Houthi movement has not claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.