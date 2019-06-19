UrduPoint.com
'Attack Squirrel' Found High On Meth In US Police Raid

Wed 19th June 2019

'Attack squirrel' found high on meth in US police raid

Police in the US state of Alabama made an unusual seizure this week during a drug raid: a squirrel high on methamphetamine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Police in the US state of Alabama made an unusual seizure this week during a drug raid: a squirrel high on methamphetamine.

The apartment's occupant wanted to make sure his caged "attack squirrel" was sufficiently aggressive so he fed it animal methamphetamine, the Limestone County's sheriff's office told The news Courier, a local newspaper.

Drugs and munitions also were seized during the raid Monday.

Alabama law forbids holding wild animals so, on the advice of environmental protection agents, the squirrel was set loose.

"It ran into the woods and did not attack the deputies who released it," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

