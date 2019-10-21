UrduPoint.com
Attacked Iran's Tanker Sabiti Enters Country's Territorial Waters- National Tanker Company

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:36 PM

Iran's Sabiti tanker attacked in the Red Sea earlier in October has entered the country's territorial waters on Monday, the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said in a statement

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Iran's Sabiti tanker attacked in the Red Sea earlier in October has entered the country's territorial waters on Monday, the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said in a statement.

"The Iranian oil tanker [Sabiti], which was attacked near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, has entered Iran's territorial waters," the statement said.

The NITC also stated that the tanker would dick at Kharg Island for unloading and then head to the port of Bandar Abbas for repairs.

Sabiti was hit twice by missiles near Jeddah on October 11.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the attack had led to an oil spill. Abolfazl Hassan Beigi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for the attack and said that there was enough documented evidence to serve as proof and that Tehran would submit it to the UN Security Council.

The vessel belongs to the National Iranian Tanker Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company.

