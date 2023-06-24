Open Menu

Attacker Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Paris Sentenced To 6-Month Probation - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Attacker of Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris Sentenced to 6-Month Probation - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A French court has sentenced the person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris last year to a six-month suspended sentence, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva said on Friday.

"The French court has passed a verdict on the person who attacked the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris on September 18, 2022.

The perpetrator was sentenced to 6 months' probation," she tweeted.

On September 18, 2022, protesters attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, breaking iron fences in front of the embassy building in an attempt to get inside. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal investigation into the matter. It later announced that it had requested legal assistance from the competent authorities of France.

Related Topics

France Paris September Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

1 hour ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

2 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

2 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

2 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

2 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

2 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

2 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

2 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

2 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

2 hours ago

More Stories From World