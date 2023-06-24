Attacker of Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris Sentenced to 6-Month Probation - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A French court has sentenced the person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris last year to a six-month suspended sentence, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva said on Friday.

"The French court has passed a verdict on the person who attacked the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris on September 18, 2022.

The perpetrator was sentenced to 6 months' probation," she tweeted.

On September 18, 2022, protesters attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, breaking iron fences in front of the embassy building in an attempt to get inside. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal investigation into the matter. It later announced that it had requested legal assistance from the competent authorities of France.