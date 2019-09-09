UrduPoint.com
Attacker Of Russian Election Commission Head House Pleads Guilty - Investigators

Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Attacker of Russian Election Commission Head House Pleads Guilty - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The man who attacked Russian Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova in her house has pleaded guilty and given testimony, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Monday.

Earlier, spokeswoman for Moscow's Basmanny Court Yunona Tsareva said that investigators had charged the attacker and asked to take him into custody.

"During the questioning, Karabalayev pleaded guilty to the crime and testified about its circumstances. He explained that he had chosen a random house for the robbery not far from the place where he had spent the night. The attacker was not aware who owned the house," Petrenko said.

