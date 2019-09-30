Attacker on Motorcycle Kills Senior Police Officer in Southern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) An unidentified person on a motorcycle shot an Afghan police officer in the country's southern province of Helmand, the local police chief told Sputnik on Monday.

Nader Khan, the second officer in charge of an operation in the Helmand province's second security district of Lashkargah, was shot in front of his house, the police chief said.

He added that Khan later succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.