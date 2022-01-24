UrduPoint.com

Attacker Opens Fire At Lecture Hall In Germany's Heidelberg, Several Injured - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Attacker Opens Fire at Lecture Hall in Germany's Heidelberg, Several Injured - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) A gunman has opened fire at a lecture hall in the town of Heidelberg in southwestern Germany, leaving several people injured, the Mannheim police reported on Monday, adding that the attacker was killed.

Earlier in the day, the Mannheim police said reported on a large-scale operation in Heidelberg, noting that several people were injured. The reasons behind the operation were not specified. Police and rescue services are currently on the site, the police added.

"A lone attacker injured several people in a lecture hall, using firearms. He is dead," the police tweeted.

