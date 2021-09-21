MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Two employees of the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) in the city of Bergen were stabbed in a knife attack, the Norwegian police told a press conference on Monday.

"A message was received that one person stabbed two employees (of the NAV)... It is a tragic and dramatic case which affects many...

The criminal was arrested soon after the first law enforcement officers arrived at the scene," police inspector Morten Orn said, as broadcast by the local Bergens Tidende news portal.

An investigation has been launched into the arrest of the perpetrator.

There is no information yet on why the attacker went to the center, according to local media. The victims have been hospitalized, and their condition is unknown.