Attacker Who Killed 3 Servicemen In Russia's Voronezh Likely Had Mental Breakdown - Source

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:55 PM

A mental breakdown is the key line of inquiry into the murder of three Russian servicemen by a fellow officer in the Voronezh region, a source in the Western Military District said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A mental breakdown is the key line of inquiry into the murder of three Russian servicemen by a fellow officer in the Voronezh region, a source in the Western Military District said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a member of the armed forces killed three servicemen at a military base in the Voronezh region and ran away after seizing weapons. One serviceman sustained minor injuries in the attack. The Russian Investigative Committee opened probe into murder and weapon seizure.

"The preliminary investigation at the military base has established that there was no physical conflict between the officer who arrived to monitor the duty [performance by the attacker] and the attacker on November 9 or earlier.

A mental breakdown is seen as the key line of inquiry," the source said.

The exact site of the incident was not disclosed officially. According to Sputnik sources in law enforcement agencies, this happened at the Baltimor military airfield in the city of Voronezh. A special operation was activated in the region to intercept the attacker.

The National Guard of Russia told Sputnik that over 100 of its staffers are engaged in the searches, and unmanned aerial vehicles are also used.

