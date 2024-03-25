Attackers Detonate Grenade Outside Armenian Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Attackers detonated a hand grenade outside a police station in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on Sunday, in what the Caucasian country's government said was an attempt to seize the building.
"At 5:00 pm (1300 GMT), three armed men attempted to storm the Nor-Nork (district) police station and detonated a hand grenade," the interior ministry said.
"Two of them were wounded as a result of the grenade explosion and were hospitalised. One gunman remains outside the police station," it added.
An AFP reporter at the scene saw a man in military fatigues who was standing at the entrance to the building and shouting threats to detonate a hand grenade.
He was later disarmed and detained, interior ministry spokesman, Narek Sargsyan, told AFP.
"The man was in an inadequate state and it was impossible to understand what he was demanding," Sargsyan said, adding that there were no wounded among police forces.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Gaza fighting rages as UN chief decries 'horror and starvation'10 minutes ago
-
Paris crowns champion waiters in one-of-a-kind 'cafe race'40 minutes ago
-
Red Crescent says Israel army besieges two more Gaza hospitals41 minutes ago
-
Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 201 hour ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out1 hour ago
-
France to offer evacuation flights for vulnerable citizens in Haiti1 hour ago
-
Greek govt accused of manipulating train tragedy evidence1 hour ago
-
Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis2 hours ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out2 hours ago
-
Odermatt joins exclusive club with downhill title win5 hours ago
-
Poland to demand Russian explanation over cruise missile incursion5 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan Gandhara Art Exhibition closing ceremony held in Shenzhen, China5 hours ago