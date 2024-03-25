Open Menu

Attackers Detonate Grenade Outside Armenian Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Attackers detonate grenade outside Armenian police station

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Attackers detonated a hand grenade outside a police station in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on Sunday, in what the Caucasian country's government said was an attempt to seize the building.

"At 5:00 pm (1300 GMT), three armed men attempted to storm the Nor-Nork (district) police station and detonated a hand grenade," the interior ministry said.

"Two of them were wounded as a result of the grenade explosion and were hospitalised. One gunman remains outside the police station," it added.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw a man in military fatigues who was standing at the entrance to the building and shouting threats to detonate a hand grenade.

He was later disarmed and detained, interior ministry spokesman, Narek Sargsyan, told AFP.

"The man was in an inadequate state and it was impossible to understand what he was demanding," Sargsyan said, adding that there were no wounded among police forces.

