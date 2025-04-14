(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Unidentified attackers have killed nearly 50 people in Nigeria's Plateau state, a Red Cross source said Monday, in the latest bout of violence in a region known for intercommunal conflict and deadly land disputes.

The Sunday night attack on the villages of Zike and Kimakpa, in the Bassa local government area, comes less than two weeks after armed men struck multiple villages in the Bokkos area, also in Plateau state, killing 48.

Land disputes, often between Fulani herders and farmers, are prone to descend into deadly violence in Plateau, especially in rural areas where law enforcement is largely absent and impunity is widespread.

"I can confirm to you that 47 persons have died, 22 others were injured and taken to hospital, five houses were burnt down," the Red Cross official told AFP.

Dorcas John, a resident of Zike, told AFP: "The attackers, unknown to us, came into the community and were shooting anywhere, and they killed eight people."