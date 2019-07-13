Attackers Storm Hotel in Northwestern Afghanistan, 5 Police Officers Injured - Authorities

(@imziishan)

A group of attackers carrying explosives stormed a hotel in the northwestern Afghan province of Badghis on Saturday, Afghan authorities said, adding that five police officers had been injured

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) A group of attackers carrying explosives stormed a hotel in the northwestern Afghan province of Badghis on Saturday, Afghan authorities said, adding that five police officers had been injured.

"Several fighters have attacked a hotel today [July 13] and engaged in fighting with Afghan security forces," Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry, wrote on Facebook.

Local officials said that there were four assailants, and the security forces' operation was underway.

"The suicide attackers have stormed a hotel named islam in Qala-e-Naw town and have opened fire at the provincial police command and the provincial governor's office," provincial governor Abdul Ghafoor Malekzai told Sputnik.

Malekzai added that five police officers had been wounded in the attack so far.

"We are trying to kill the militants with help of air forces," the governor added.

The Taliban radical movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.